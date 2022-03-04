Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.