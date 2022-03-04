Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 183,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,110. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

