Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.35 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

