Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.