Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 374 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.99. 28,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.