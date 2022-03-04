Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65.65 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Mina has a market cap of $826.36 million and $65.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.88 or 0.06520396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.32 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 394,202,867 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.