Secret Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.41 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Secret has a total market cap of $750.88 million and $28.41 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00011431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227540 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033025 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

