Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

