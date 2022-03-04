Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.84. 32,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.33. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.