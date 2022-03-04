Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.10 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,738. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

