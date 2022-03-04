Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,642 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 568,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,655. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

