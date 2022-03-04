iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 13,967,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

