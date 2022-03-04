iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 46,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

