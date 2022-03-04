Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 660.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 229,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 876.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

