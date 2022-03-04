Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avid Technology stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 8,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

