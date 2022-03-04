Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given a $20.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 202,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,688. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
