Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given a $20.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 202,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,688. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.