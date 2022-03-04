Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 9,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $9,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

