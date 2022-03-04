Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 8,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,853. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.