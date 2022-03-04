First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
