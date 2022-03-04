First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.