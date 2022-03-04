Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,015,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $482,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

