Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,370 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

