Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,400 ($45.62).

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($64.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($55.01) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($64.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($64.40) to GBX 4,600 ($61.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 153 ($2.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,829.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,911.08. The company has a market capitalization of £87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

