Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.42. 143,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,978. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

