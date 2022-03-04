Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avalara by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,371. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,306. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

