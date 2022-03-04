$1.91 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761. The firm has a market cap of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

