White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,424 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.