Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.30.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$74.04. 2,229,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,512. The firm has a market cap of C$87.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.83 and a 1-year high of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

