BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$8.38 and a 52-week high of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.