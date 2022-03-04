Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$55.00 Price Target

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) received a C$55.00 target price from stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.
Shares of ACQ traded down C$1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,879. The company has a market cap of C$807.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.87. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.