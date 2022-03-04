Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$55.00 Price Target

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) received a C$55.00 target price from stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,879. The company has a market cap of C$807.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.87. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

