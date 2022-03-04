HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Raised to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.80. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEXO. cut their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.73. 1,770,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,856. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

