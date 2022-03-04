Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.26. 101,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

