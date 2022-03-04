Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. 740,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $320.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

