Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.