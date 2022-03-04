Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.