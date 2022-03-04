McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 691,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

