Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 77,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

