Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

