Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. 167,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

