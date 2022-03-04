FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,340 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.