Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,206 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $168.35. 174,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The firm has a market cap of $442.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

