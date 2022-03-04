Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CNQ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,816. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

