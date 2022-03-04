Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

