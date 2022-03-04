Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 154,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

