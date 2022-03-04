Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 995,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,618,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

