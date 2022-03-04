Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $6,487,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

