Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $8.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $50.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $66.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $72.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $85.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $38.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,919.58. The stock had a trading volume of 137,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,312.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

