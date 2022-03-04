Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average of $218.21. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.