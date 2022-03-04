Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. 43,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

