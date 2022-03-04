Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elastic stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91. Elastic has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Elastic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

