Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 4,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

