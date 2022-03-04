iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $82.93. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

